Summary Kernel upgrades are rare for Android phones, but Google may be planning to ship a major kernel upgrade to its Tensor-powered Pixel phones, including the upcoming Pixel 9 series.

Upgrading to a new kernel can improve device performance and ensure eligibility for ongoing support from Google.

The Pixel 9 series is rumored to feature a smaller version of the Pro model, Android 15 out of the box, and an AI assistant called Pixie, potentially receiving up to seven years of operating system updates.

Although it may not be a factor you consider when purchasing a smartphone, the kernel used in your device has a significant impact on its functionality. It’s this component that manages everything from your smartphone’s memory to its file systems. If your kernel is dated, your device may exhibit noticeable performance issues, or worse — it could have critical security vulnerabilities. To help Tensor-based Pixel phone owners avoid these pitfalls, Google is now rumored to be working on such an update.

As noted in an update posted to X (formerly Twitter) by Mishaal Rahman, Google appears to be planning to update Tensor-based Pixels to Linux kernel 6.1 in the near future. Although the Pixel 9 series — expected to have the Tensor G4 — will likely be released with Linux kernel 5.15, it will be upgraded as well.

Kernel upgrades are rare, especially for Android phones. Details have not been made public on exactly what the upgrade will entail, and Google has not confirmed that it’s coming. Company engineers leaked the news while commenting on the Android Open Source Project site, and a timeline has not been made official. If the kernel update comes, however, Pixel owners will want to take advantage of it. The new kernel would be installed alongside an OS update and require no extra steps, and installing it would help ensure that your device is eligible for ongoing support from Google and maintain its performance.

It may feel like Google just launched the Pixel 8, but rumors have already begun swirling about what the Pixel 9 will feature beyond a new kernel. For instance, leaks are suggesting that Google is planning to launch a smaller version of its Pro Pixel next time around. The model is estimated to be about 6.3 inches, and it’s going by the code name “caiman.” The Pixel 9 is also anticipated to be the first device that features Android 15 out of the box when Google is ready to launch it. However, not much is known about the features it will have when it comes. The company is also rumored to be including an AI assistant called Pixie on the upcoming phone, too. It will supposedly be backed by Google’s Gemini initiative, but again, few details have been confirmed thus far. In total, many speculate that the Pixel 9 could receive up to seven years of operating system updates.

Even if you just upgraded to the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, you could be eligible for the supposed kernel upgrade from Google. In the end, this could give your phone more longevity by simply extending its eligibility for support, making it worth the update. If you’re rolling with an older device, it’s typically hard to argue that these sorts of developments are worth investing in a new smartphone — but this news makes a solid case.