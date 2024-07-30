Summary Apple's AI foundation models were trained on Google's Cloud TPUs, potentially hinting at Apple's preference for superior hardware.

Apple's late entry into AI tech saw it possibly renting or acquiring Google's advanced hardware, showcasing a strategic move in the tech sector.

Apple's use of Google's TPUs would be inconsequential for end users' but indicates willingness to set aside rivalries to further AI developments, with Apple Intelligence already released on select devices.

In a race to create the best AI services and chatbots, most prominent names in tech scope out the most powerful and efficient cloud compute hardware to process LLMs. This equipment can often be expensive to procure, and NVIDIA isa leading provider, but in an interesting choice, Apple seems to have used Google's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) to train early foundational models for its AI called Apple Intelligence. One could interpret this as a tacit nod to superior Google hardware, but there's more to it than meets the eye.

Not to be conflated with the Tensor G-series chips that power Google's Pixel range of phones, TPUs are purpose-built hardware (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits) used in Google data centers since 2015 and in public since 2017, rivaling Nvidia's GPUS preferred for LLM processing. CNBC reports Apple released a 47-page technical research paper recently, discussing the Apple Intelligence foundation language models.

While companies like Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic don't shy away from discussing their reliance on Nvidia GPUs, Apple's document reveals the company deferred from the norm, preferring "v4 and v5p Cloud TPU clusters." Specifically, the research paper seems to say Apple rented Cloud TPU clusters for the heavy lifting, to train Apple Foundation Models for on-device and server deployment. The on-device model was reportedly trained on Google's latest v5p TPU chips launched in December.

What does this mean for Google?

Apple choosing to rent out arguably the most advanced AI processing hardware available at the time isn't a bad thing, even if said chips are supplied by Google. That's because the Cupertino-based company has been fashionably late to announce any interest in AI tech, while most other companies have been rather vocal about their heavy investments in it since OpenAI popularized ChatGPT in 2022. AppleInsider speculates the iPhone maker might have bought Tensor hardware to use locally at its own data centers instead of renting Google-hosted hardware. After all, the AI's handling of human queries would matter more than the underlying compute hardware in the long term.

Apple and Google didn't respond to CNBC's request for comment on the matter, but most related speculation suggests Apple's AI efforts will come to light soon as investments continue increasing. For now, it released Apple Intelligence for a handful of devices on July 29 in iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 developer beta builds.