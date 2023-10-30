Summary Google has reportedly offered a contract to Samsung to help create the Tensor G4 processor for its upcoming Pixel phones, indicating that the company will continue to rely on Samsung for chip development.

More tech giants are looking to develop components for the devices they manufacture, and Google is no exception. The Tensor system on a chip (SoC) marked the company’s entry into custom chip development, powering the Pixel 6 product line and continuing to this day in the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, it has relied on Samsung to do some of its heavy lifting, and new rumors suggest that this isn’t going to change anytime soon.

Various reports indicate that Samsung Foundry has been offered a contract to help create the Tensor G4 processor (via SamMobile). This would mean that Google is once again relying on Samsung to help create its next chipset.

Presumably, the Tensor G4 will be included in the 2024 line of Pixel phones. It is supposedly going to be created with the SF4P process, which has been used by Samsung for its phones in the past. When it debuts, the Tensor G4 is expected to have a Cortex-X4 CPU, the Immortalis-G715 GPU, and Cortex-A720 and Cortex-A520 CPU cores. However, these details have not been confirmed by Google or Samsung.

Google was rumored to be working on its own fully custom chip for the 2024 line of Pixel devices, but this was ultimately delayed. Now, the chip isn’t expected to be finished or revealed until at least 2025. Few details on its capabilities have been confirmed, and these could change as efficiency and improvement standards continue to evolve.

The evolution of chipsets means that, in the future, phones are likely to feature major improvements. That being said, it also indicates that the products are going to be more expensive. For example, Qualcomm — one of the leading chipset providers — could potentially charge more for its advanced components. If a manufacturer like Samsung chooses not to absorb these costs, they could be passed down to the consumer. In the end, this means pricier flagship and premium phones alike.

If you’re specifically waiting to upgrade your phone until the most advanced chipset becomes available, it could be months. Furthermore, there’s no guarantee that the price of a new phone — even if you don’t want a premium model — won’t be significantly more than what you previously paid. Assuming you’re aware of these risks, though, holding out could be to your advantage. With improved performance, this new technology is said to be worth the price.