Google's history with tablets is outright embarrassing at this point, having given up on them several times, only to come crawling back time and again. Well, despite this very public history that has turned many fans off when it comes to Google and tablets, the company announced at Google I/O this past May that it has a Tensor-based tablet in the works, supposedly coming in 2023. Well, thanks to today's Pixel Event for the Google Pixel 7 & 7 Pro, Google has teased its Pixel Tablet once again, this time revealing a magnetic dock that can keep the device charged 24/7, ideally operating as a smart home display as well as a portable tablet.

Of course, with today's Pixel Event comes leaks directly before, so we heard rumors earlier this morning that the Pixel Tablet may offer two docks, thanks to 9to5 digging into the code for the Google app. Clearly, one of these docks is the newly-announced magnetic dock, which was rumored to offer Nest HUb abilities when docked, precisely what Google has revealed today. We've also learned the Tensor G2 will power the tablet.

2 Images

Close

Clearly, Google is focused on offering a tablet experience that can double as a smart home hub, perhaps widening the consumer pool for tablets by enticing Nest HUB users. After all, Google has failed to garner mass interest in its tablets several times over, so a new hook is very much needed. Still, it's unknown if the freshly announced Nest HUB capability of the Pixel Tablet will actually attract enough interest, so here's hoping Google has much more to announce about the Pixel Tablet beyond a smart dock as we inch closer to its 2023 launch.