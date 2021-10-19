In case you missed it, Android 12 landed today, though the news was overshadowed by the Pixel 6's launch event. As part of the change, Google published a short post to the /r/Android_Beta subreddit detailing what Pixel owners who opted-in on the early Beta Program can expect as they transition to Android 12's now-stable release. And nestled among the humdrum details was a surprise: Android 12's testing isn't over, Google's going to release a new beta this December.

The relevant excerpt from Google's post (emphasis ours):

If you take no action and keep your Pixel device enrolled in the beta program, you will automatically get the next Android 12 beta updates starting in December. If you opt-out of the program after installing the December beta update, all user data on the device will get wiped per usual program guidelines.

Google doesn't state what this new beta release will specifically be testing. It could be as mundane as simply starting a rolling test for monthly security patches or something more interesting like early access to new features in the vein of prior developer previews and Android Beta Programs. But those that take no action and keep their Pixels enrolled in the program will automatically start receiving new beta updates in December.

We also know that Google usually does a big software update for older phones a month or two after the Pixel event, delivering those older devices a handful of new features in what amounts to an x.1 update — though Google doesn't usually give it that explicit name or version number. A handful of features spotted in development have been tied to that so-called "12.1" update, including features for foldables, and the upcoming beta releases could be tied to that.

Whatever Google's plans are, if you'd like to be included in them, either register your Pixel phone into the Android Beta Program or keep your already-registered device opted in, and you'll find out in December.

Google is only giving the Pixel 6 three years of Android OS updates That five-year promise is just for security patches, which is good, but also lame

