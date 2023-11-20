Summary Google Calendar on the web now includes an integrated space to view all Tasks, providing a consolidated view of upcoming activities and reminders.

Users can switch between a calendar view and a full-screen view of Tasks, and individual task lists can be expanded or switched using the sidebar.

The integration between Assistant, Calendar, and Tasks ensures that reminders and activities can be easily added and viewed on the preferred platform while staying in sync across all three services.

Getting things done in a corporate setting, or even on the personal front, requires proper planning and allocating time to specific activities. There are several popular calendar apps which facilitate this through reminders and to-do list integrations. Google Calendar is among the most well known of the lot, mostly because of how it ties into Android and Google Workspace simultaneously. Now, the company is giving Google Tasks a proper home in the Calendar app on the web, many months after the demise of standalone Calendar reminders.

Earlier this year, Google killed off Assistant reminders and Calendar events. Starting with Workspace accounts and later reaching the personal accounts as well, Google converted all recurring and legacy reminders into items for Google’s to-do app called Tasks. You can still ask Google Assistant to remind you about something, or just create an event on Google Calendar manually, but since this forced migration, all of them are Tasks.

Source: Google

Since the migration, Google Calendar on the web has lacked an integrated space to view all the Tasks you have lined up. Now, the company has confirmed the web UI for Calendar is changing to accommodate a consolidated view of your upcoming Tasks. Using the Tasks button beside your profile icon in the upper right corner of the screen, you can switch between a calendar view and a full-screen view of your tasks. Google shows you individual list previews in the primary UI, but you can click on a list to expand it, or switch to other lists using the sidebar on the left. The icon in the browser’s tab bar also switches to the correct one, Tasks, or Calendar, depending on which view is active.

If you prefer the list-style UI to the calendar-style organization, you can add individual Tasks, and they will auto-sync with the Calendar view. Google hopes this optimized new layout will ensure you don’t miss out on stuff, and keep things organized. Since Assistant reminders also become Tasks, you can just command Google to block time off for specific activities.

To be clear, Google Tasks has a dedicated web UI at assistant.google.com/tasks. All the reminders you create using Google Assistant show up here, but they are also synced to Google Calendar simultaneously. This interoperability between the three services gives you the freedom to add and view your to-do list on the platform you prefer, while the other two always stay up to speed with any changes.

This tight integration between Assistant, Calendar, and Tasks is the finishing touch Google Calendar’s web UI was lacking in the wake of the transition earlier this year. The change is already visible through our accounts, and rolling out widely. Google estimates it should reach all personal account holders and Workspace customers by December 15.