Google aims to crack the task management space with the Google Tasks app. Although Tasks seemed basic at launch, Google eventually added more features to make it a strong competitor in a sea of to-do apps on Android. Google Tasks can be your perfect companion if you want a free minimal to-do app that integrates seamlessly with other Google services. Check out the top Google Tasks tips and tricks to keep your schedule in check.

1. Create recurring tasks

Google took its sweet time implementing recurring tasks. Follow the steps below and create routine tasks for medicine intakes, quick naps, yoga classes, and more.

Open Google Tasks on your phone. Tap on the + icon at the bottom. Type task name and tap on the calendar icon. It will open the date and time picker menu. Tap Repeat to create a recurring task. 3 Images Close Select weekly, monthly, or yearly repeating cycle, start date/month, end date/month, and hit the Done button. Check the summary of the recurring task and tap on Save. 2 Images Close

2. Create new lists

Managing dozens of to-dos in Google Tasks can be confusing at times. You can create different lists for shopping, groceries, holidays, and smartly organize tasks.

Launch Google Tasks and select the hamburger menu in the bottom left corner. Tap on Create new list. Enter the list title and tap on Done at the top. 4 Images Close

Swipe left on the Google Tasks home screen and check the new list in action. Hit the + button and start adding to-dos to the list.

3. Add Subtasks in Google Tasks

Google Tasks allows you to add subtasks to the main to-do item. Maybe you are creating a list of places to visit in the next month. You can add city names and create subtasks for local sites.

Open Google Tasks, tap on the + icon, and create a new task. Tap on the Save button, and the to-do item will appear in the list. Select task and tap on Add subtasks from the following menu. Write relevant subtasks and tap on the back arrow icon in the top left corner. You will notice all subtasks appearing under the main task. 4 Images Close

4. Add details to a task

You can leave a small note with a to-do item in Google Tasks. For example, if you are creating a recipe list, you can add quantity details for each ingredient for the dish.

When you create a to-do item in Google Tasks (check the steps above), tap on the details menu (represented by three lines). Add details and tap on Save. 2 Images Close

You can check your task as well as added note in the list. Unfortunately, you can’t attach a file or image to a task.

5. Move tasks between lists

Did you accidentally add several tasks to the wrong list? You don’t need to delete them and start from scratch. You can quickly move to-do items from one list to another.

Open a to-do item that you want to move to another list. Tap on the current list name at the top. Select the relevant list from the bottom menu and move the task to it. 2 Images Close

Repeat the same for other tasks in the wrong lists.

6. Move Google Assistant reminders to Tasks

Google allows you to create reminders using Google Assistant as well. However, the company doesn’t save those reminders in Tasks but instead stores them separately in Google Assistant’s Reminders menu. If you want to manage all your to-dos from a single app, you must move Google Assistant reminders to the Tasks app.

Open Google Tasks and tap on the circular account picture in the top right corner. Select Tasks settings. Tap on Move reminders to Tasks. Select destination Google Tasks list to import Assistant reminders. Tap on Proceed button and complete the process. 4 Images Close

Google will delete Assistant reminders from your account.

7. Explore Google Tasks in a dark avatar

If you frequently use Google Tasks at night, the app’s dark theme will save you from eye strain.

Go to Google Tasks settings (refer to the steps in the above section). Tap on Theme. Tap on a radio button beside Dark. 2 Images Close

You can also select System default to sync Google Tasks look with the main device theme.

8. Utilize Google Tasks widgets

You don’t need to open Google Tasks every time to create new to-do items or check existing ones. To manage tasks, you can place the app widgets right on the home screen.

Long-tap on an empty space on your home screen. Select Widgets from the context menu. It will open the app widget menu. Scroll down to Tasks and add a List or New Task widget on the home screen. 3 Images Close

You can check our best and most useful Android widgets list and sizzle up your Android phone’s home screen look.

9. Move Gmail emails to Google Tasks

You can move your Gmail emails to Google Tasks. While Gmail already comes with folders and advanced search filters to find important emails quickly, this is a neat way to create a separate email list in Google Tasks.

Launch Gmail on your phone. Open an email that you want to move to Google Tasks. Tap on the three-dot menu in the top right corner. Select Add to Tasks. Open Google Tasks, and you will notice a new From Email list with all your added emails in chronological order. 3 Images Close

Check Gmail for Android tips to learn more about such tricks.

10. Access Google Tasks from other Google services on the web

Google has smartly integrated Tasks in Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Gmail’s side panel on the web. While using Google services on the web, click on the Tasks icon in the side panel, and check task lists and to-do items. You can also create news lists, add tasks, and check completed items.

Fly through your daily tasks

Even though Google Tasks is off to a slow start, the company has done a decent job of covering the basics of a to-do app. In future updates, we would like to see better widgets, templates, smart lists (something similar to smart folders in iOS Reminders), file attachment support, and statistics to track our progress.