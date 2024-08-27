Key Takeaways Google Tasks for Android is getting an updated design, creating a more refined user experience with cards for tasks and a cleaner layout.

The bottom bar is gone, leaving only the floating action button, while the three-dot overflow menu is now accessible next to each card.

This redesign was first uncovered in June and is now rolling out to users of the stable version of the app.

Google Tasks is designed to be the single destination for all your to-dos and reminders, especially if you're invested in the Workspace ecosystem. While the Tasks mobile app doesn't get the same number of visual updates as some other Google apps, we learned in June that a new design was on the cards, incorporating Material Design elements pretty nicely. Nearly two months after that revelation, Google is now widely rolling out the redesigned version of Tasks on Android.

Just as we discovered during the initial discovery, the bottom bar is completely gone, with only the floating action button left in the lower right corner. The change appears to have gone live as part of a server-side switch in version 2024.08.05.x, according to 9to5Google. This redesign is also live on my smartphone.

A more refined user experience

Close

Old Google Tasks design (left) vs Redesigned version in light and dark mode (middle and right)

One of the most striking changes here is the use of cards for tasks, providing enough separation between them and the header. Also worth noting is that the cards are slightly darker than the background, which is expectedly more evident when dark mode is switched on. Completed tasks continue to be minimized and also sit inside a card.

As we pointed out in June, removing the bottom bar and its accompanying options isn't a big loss, as their actions can already be performed within the task list. The three-dot overflow menu has been relocated to the top right of each card, sitting beside the sorting options (two arrows).

Be sure to open Google Tasks to check if the redesign is live on your Android phone. If you're not seeing it yet, force closing and reopening the app should help. If that doesn't do the trick either, sideload the latest version of Tasks via APKMirror.

Away from these visual changes, Google Tasks is expected to take in all reminders from Google Keep over the next year, although a specific date hasn't been provided just yet. However, reminders on Keep aren't going away, and users should still be able to access and manage their reminders on the note-taking app.