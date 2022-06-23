Google Tasks is constantly picking up new features, and after fixing a long-standing oversight last month, Google recently updated the service with the ability to star items. While plenty of users get a lot done with Tasks, it also deserves a fair amount of criticism for missing some key features. The latest update to Google's to-do solution doesn't do much to remedy that situation, as all it adds is the ability to print out physical copies of your lists.

Users can start making printouts of their Tasks to-do lists on the web versions of Calendar, Docs, Drive, Gmail, etc, using the newly deployed Print list option. It appears under a menu within the three-dot overflow button on the right. Google is gradually rolling out the new feature, and it could take up to 15 days to reach all users.

The Print list option will start appearing for Tasks users with personal Google accounts, as well as Google Workspace, legacy G Suite Basic, and Business customers. Google says it wants to make it easier to track items offline or in the conventional fashion using a pen and paper, but that almost feels like a weirdly anachronistic throwback for a company that otherwise seems to want us with our phones by our sides 24/7.

Close

It's unclear what's next for Google Tasks. By the looks of it, Google seems to be preparing to streamline the service to avoid unnecessary confusion. While it works pretty efficiently in its current form, Tasks can always be better. Despite its current shortcomings, Google Tasks is among the best to-do list and task management apps for Android, along with Google Keep.