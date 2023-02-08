Getting things done on time is something you may struggle with if you can't plan. Thankfully, Google has some of the best planning apps to help keep things organized — Calendar, Keep Notes, and Tasks. These aren’t Google’s core apps like Gmail, Search, Chrome, etc., so it is no surprise that some of them are rather late receiving Material You visual updates. Now, it is time for the Tasks app to adopt Google’s updated visual design principles, and the changes are quite prominent.

Tasks combines Calendar and Assistant Reminders to ensure you never miss critical appointments and deadlines. However, its visual interface merely switches between the dark and light system themes, offering no dynamic color goodness. All that is changing with version 2023.01.30.50551367.0 of the app, as the Google News Telegram channel observes.

New Google Tasks interface

The biggest change is the bottom bar in the app, which now borrows hues from your active wallpaper. The Material Design 3 dynamic theming is also clear in the Settings menu for the light/dark theme switcher, the interface to add a new task, and the date/time selector pop-up. The latter now sports rounded corners all around along with better spaced-out calendar dates and buttons. Eagle-eyed users may notice the pop-up card for a new task also sports rounded upper corners now, instead of sharp ones.

Old Google Tasks Interface

A right-aligned square button with rounded corners has replaced the centrally located circular button to create new tasks in the bottom bar. Other actions for your task now get dedicated buttons on the left-hand side. The new button placement brings Tasks up to speed with other Google apps like Keep Notes and Calendar, which also have similar Plus button placement and shape.

At the time of writing, though, the Play Store is still distributing version 2023.01.16.503182316.2 of Google Tasks, which uses the older interface. If you use the Tasks app a lot, or you just want to get a feel for the new look, you can install the latest version from APKMirror. While you’re at it, make sure to check out our top 10 Google Tasks tips to get the most out of the app.

