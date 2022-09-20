Google is no stranger to keeping around multiple apps for the same goal. Whether it's messaging tools, email clients, or video chat platforms, keeping around similar services can be pretty confusing for end-users. One by one, Google has been slowly cleaning up its software division, shuttering Hangouts and Duo with more popular and modern replacements. Today, you can add one more category to the list: to-do lists.

After months of rumors and leaks, Google announced its plans to replace Assistant Reminders with Tasks. The company is finally doubling down on one service, migrating both Assistant and Calendar Reminders to its Workspace-friendly app. Once live, you'll be able to ask Assistant to create a reminder, which will auto-populate in Tasks. They'll show up in the Android app alongside the web-based sidebar, so you won't be locked into using a single type of device. Although Tasks is a pretty bare-bones experience right now — especially since its last redesign rolled out — this addition might be enough to make the app worth downloading.

2 Images

Close

Of course, this is a Google product, so it's not quite ready for primetime just yet. Google says it'll roll out Assistant integration to Tasks sometime in the coming months. That could mean an early 2023 release date, though a rollout before the end of the year seems feasible. Google will keep it as opt-in to start before all reminders — including existing ones — are pushed to Tasks. According to the company, once these Tasks-based reminders are ready, you'll receive a prompt while using Assistant or Calendar to try it out.

Google says the option to create reminders in Calendar will disappear alongside this update, with "Goals" also disappearing in November. If you're a Keep user, nothing's changing for you, as the two apps will remain separated for the foreseeable future. After all, it wouldn't be a Google service without a little bit of confusion.