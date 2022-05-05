Google Tasks has often been criticized for missing features and feeling generally incomplete, which seems ironic for an app designed around organizing and completing tasks. However, one of the oldest oversights is about to be rectified as recurring items will finally have options for adding end dates from within the app, because everything is bound to come to an end someday.

Historically, there was no option to configure end dates on recurring items within Google Tasks. Any item created in Tasks and marked to repeat was automatically configured to go on forever. While that might make sense for things like doing your yearly taxes, it doesn’t make as much sense for things that have definite end dates, like school schedules. However, the way around this limitation has been to make a quick visit to the Google Calendar app where a few more options are available.

The settings found in Google Calendar will be copied over to the Tasks app unchanged. Users are gaining the ability to create a recurring item that can be configured to go on forever, until a specific date, or until it has repeated a certain number of times.

Google’s Workspace Updates blog was kind enough to be specific about the rollout schedule, which began on May 4th and is expected to wrap up on May 19th. It’s not clear if this will come in the form of an APK update or if Google will flip a switch for users with their existing version. Either way, Google gets to mark this to-do item complete.

How to install mods for Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 1 and 2 on Android

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Cody Toombs (1465 Articles Published) Cody makes software, writes words, photographs things, slings bottles, and does some odd assortment of other unrelated things. If he’s away from the computer for any length of time, he might be talking movies, concocting drink recipes, delivering unprepared speeches at weddings, or just doing something small for the world. More From Cody Toombs