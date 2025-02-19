Summary Google Tasks appeared to be nearing discontinuation as a standalone app due to ongoing integration with Google Calendar and other services.

Recent updates, including a visual refresh and a dedicated website, suggest Google is committed to continuing Tasks' development as a standalone product.

The new website, tasks.google.com, offers the same UI as the Tasks page within Google Calendar, but with its own URL.

Towards the end of 2024, there were several signs that Tasks might be the next product headed to the Google graveyard — at least, as a standalone app. Continued integration into Google Calendar saw virtually all the Tasks app's functionality ported over to the company's main scheduling platform, making it seem like there was little reason for Google to continue maintaining a separate Tasks app.

Things have started looking up for Tasks in 2025, however. Last month, we saw signs that the app could soon get a visual refresh, adding completion dates and a new alphabetical sorting method. Now, Google has taken things a step further by launching a dedicated website for Tasks, suggesting the company plans to continue development of the standalone service alongside its Google Calendar integration.

A new home of its own

The new website can be found at tasks.google.com, much like other Google services that prefix the web address with their names (via 9to5Google). It's the same UI you would previously get if you bookmarked the Google Tasks page on Google Calendar, so its availability on the web isn't new — just the dedicated URL.