Key Takeaways Google is working on adding a quick rescheduling option to the Google Tasks app.

The option will appear as a notification button for due tasks.

A similar 'Reschedule' button already shows up for due tasks notifications sent out by the Google Calendar app.

It took Google a while, but it appears to have finally nailed the to-do app experience with Google Tasks. For an even more refined experience, the company recently started widely rolling out a revamped look for Google Tasks for Android with a cleaner layout. All is not perfect, though; Google's to-do app falters in some areas. One of them is when you get a reminder about a due task and want to reschedule it, which takes more than just a few taps. Google seems aware of this and is working on streamlining task rescheduling in its to-do app.

Right now, when a due task notification pops up in Google Tasks, there's no way to reschedule it quickly. You must first tap the notification to open the app, followed by the due task. Then, select the new due time and date to push the task for later. In comparison, some of the best to-do apps for Android, like Todoist, make this a breeze by showing reschedule and snooze options in the due task notification itself.

Google supposedly will take a similar approach to due task rescheduling in its to-do app. In their teardown of the latest Google Tasks app for Android (v2024.08.26.667397740.0), the Android Authority team found evidence of Google working on enabling quick rescheduling of due tasks.

From left to right: New Reschedule option in Google Tasks app; Right: Reschedule option for due tasks in Google Calendar notification

As part of the change, a due task notification will appear with a 'Reschedule' option in the notification shade. Tapping on it will allow you to quickly push the due task to tomorrow, the coming weekend, or next week. There's also a "Custom" option to set the task's due date and time manually.

Google Calendar already offers a quick 'Reschedule' option

Google already offers a quick Reschedule option for due task notifications that appear through the Google Calendar app. A similar option is also available in Google Tasks on the web.

If you heavily rely on Google Tasks for task management, the ability to quickly reschedule due tasks should make your busy life a wee bit easier. For now, there's no clarity on when Google will roll out this change to Google Tasks. Based on the screenshots, it appears the feature is almost ready for launch, so it should go live sooner rather than later.