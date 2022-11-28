The pandemic has made digital business tools and apps popular for companies around the world. From the rise of Zoom to the frequently updated Microsoft Teams platform, there are plenty of online resources that make life easier for professionals who work remotely. An increasingly popular type of business resource during and after the pandemic has been collaboration platforms that allow for remote communication while facilitating work. Google Tables is poised to be one of the more popular options available.

While Google Tables is still in beta through Google's Area 120 incubator, the collaboration platform dubbed Google Tables will eventually be rolled into Google Workspace ​​​​packages, which includes Gmail, Docs, Slides, Meet, and other tools from the tech giant. This addition will make Google Workspace an even more competitive option for businesses looking to provide robust tools for employees working from home.

Here's what we know about Google Tables, who should use it, whether it costs money to use, and how to access it.

What is Google Tables?

Google Tables is a web application that acts as a collaborative database for professionals. Google Tables is a more advanced spreadsheet, allowing for more data and visual elements while still providing the organization of rows and columns. On top of that, you can group and link tables into Workspaces, creating easy-to-use workflows, which can be injected with automations and no-code bots to streamline business processes and save your business time and money.

Those familiar with other business organization tools like Airtable and Notion will recognize the interface. And while Airtable and other competitors may have integration capabilities with Google Workspace, it doesn't get much more integrated than being part of the Google family like Tables will be.

Is Google Tables currently available?

Google Tables is available to use and download, although the platform is in beta testing, so it may be rough around the edges. The platform launched in Area 120 in September 2020 and has been a roaring success for Google. This is why users should expect the product to transition to "a fully-supported Google Cloud product" sometime in "the next year," according to the Google Support page about Google Tables.

According to another Google Support page, Google Tables will be free to use for everyone, although the platform will be limited compared to the more expensive plans. For example, the free plan provides access to 100 tables with 1,000 rows per table, while the $10 per month will be allowed 1,000 tables with 10,000 rows per table. You also get more storage with the paid plan and more automated bot actions. You can test the paid version for three months with the free trial.

Who should use Google Tables?

If you've ever felt that Google Sheets wasn't doing enough to organize, streamline, and automate your business operations, Google Tables might be your best bet. This new collaboration tool is primarily aimed at companies that need a more robust solution for online business organization. Tables includes in-depth spreadsheets, grouped workspaces, and automation capabilities.

Has anyone in your company ever parroted the familiar line that "spreadsheets aren't databases" in response to your organization's methods? Google Tables could be the solution you need to keep your company in order more effectively. Even better, Google Tables works on Android tablets on the market, so you can take your newly organized business on the go.

How do I get Google Tables?

After all this information about Google Tables, it's understandable that you'd want to investigate for yourself. The platform sounds robust enough to handle most business tasks, so why wouldn't you want to install it at your business?

The good news is that you can use Google Tables right now. Head to the Area 120 website to find a link to the beta, or click this Google Tables link to get started. You'll be able to import data to improve existing data with more advanced functionality or start from scratch with a blank table that can be filled with anything you want. Google Tables also offers table templates that will get you started in an organized way.