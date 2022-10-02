And a little something for Play Games for PC

September's package of Google System Updates went public a couple weeks ago, though as a matter of fact, we had reported on a lot of the features within earlier on. It turns out, however, that we have a couple of stragglers that came across the finish line late, so we wanted to make sure you knew what was officially coming with which component update.

Google has been expanding access across several regions to its Play Games for PC beta which lets users load up Android games on their Windows machines. With a late Play Store update to v32.4, the company seems to be catching up to itself as it will now list the specific availability for titles depending on the market the user is in.

Back in July, Google introduced smart audio switching support which let Android determine where to route audio when dealing with multiple multipoint Bluetooth devices. That support was limited to the Pixel Buds Pro at first, but it was supposed to spread to third-party hardware from the likes of JBL and Sony at some point. Consider this point that point — it's with Google Play services version 31.22. No, we don't know why such an old update for a feature that should've been rolling out months ago is getting appended to September's updates now, but at least it has been duly noted.

The full changelog for these updates is available below. You can view all Google System Update changelogs from Google. Keep in mind the footnotes which dictate the features that are associated with a Google Play System Update, Google Play Store app v32.4, or a specific Google Play services version.