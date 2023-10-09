Summary The highly anticipated Google Pixel 8 is being delivered to some users ahead of its official release.

Early recipients of the Pixel 8 have raised concerns about the front camera's lack of sharpness and innovation, comparing it to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

On the positive side, the Pixel 8 Pro impresses with its improved chipset, brighter display, and upgraded camera system, potentially delivering clearer images with enhanced hardware.

In the tech industry, Google has been synonymous with constant evolution. Be it search engines, home devices, or even smartphones, the tech giant always ensures that users are in for a pleasant surprise. Keeping up with its tradition, Google has once again managed to delight its user base. The much-anticipated Pixel 8, slated for an official release on October 12th, is reaching the hands of some lucky users ahead of schedule.

According to a recent Reddit post, it appears that a user unexpectedly received their Pixel 8 ahead of the official release date, prompting reactions of astonishment like, "How did you manage to get the Pixel 8 already? Wasn't the official launch set for October 12th?" Such early deliveries, though rare, aren't unprecedented. For instance, some in the community recalled a similar early delivery scenario with the Pixel 4a.

But an early delivery doesn't guarantee a device will be free of issues. One of the first users to receive the Pixel 8 brought up concerns about its front camera. Comparing it with the iPhone 13 Pro Max, they mentioned a lack of sharpness and clarity in images taken with the Pixel's front camera. Another user echoed this sentiment, reminiscing about the superior front-facing camera of the Pixel 3XL and expressing disappointment in the lack of innovation in subsequent models.

However, it's not all critical feedback. YouTube channel Tech That Out!, who got their hands on the Pixel 8 Pro early, have delved deep into the device's features. In a detailed video, they highlight the Pixel 8 Pro's improved chipset, the Tensor G3, which showed marked enhancements over the Pixel 7 Pro's Tensor G2 in terms of heating issues. The Pixel 8 Pro also seems to have a brighter display and various other upgrades that make it stand out.

The camera, a focal point of many smartphones today, has also undergone significant changes. As observed in another review from Tech That Out, the Pixel 8 Pro boasts hardware upgrades, including an enhanced ultra-wide sensor and an increased aperture in all three cameras, potentially letting in more light for clearer images. The new camera system's performance, however, might need further evaluation once more users have access to the device after its official launch.

While it's still early days for the Pixel 8 and its Pro variant, these preliminary observations and feedback provide valuable insights. For many, the early arrival is a delightful bonus.