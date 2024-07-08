Summary Google is stepping in to extend Android's LTS kernel support to six years for enhanced security.

Previously, LTS kernels were being maintained for six years by Linux contributors, but now only get two years of upstream support. Google says it will bridge that four-year gap.

To help accommodate this, OEMs launching Android 15+ devices are now required to use the latest kernel versions for continued support.

Google has relied on Linux kernels to keep Android operating smoothly for years. However, those who maintain them upstream are often unpaid volunteers who have more than just these kernels to manage. Originally, these developers planned to continue support for six years beginning in 2017, but they reversed their decision last year. Instead, the lifetime of long-term support (LTS) kernel releases was decreased to two years. Now, Google is stepping in to ensure support does not end abruptly.

Reporting for Android Authority, Mishaal Rahman spotted Google making a change to Android's kernel documentation that reveals some good news for the security of older devices. At some point between May 1 and July 6, according to the Internet Archive, the page was updated to explain that Google will provide support for stable LTS kernels for four additional years, extending the lifetime to a total of six years.

Linux maintainers had previously pledged six years of support for LTS kernels back in 2017, but reversed course last year and now only offer two years of support upstream. By providing continued support where Linux contributors leave off, Google can potentially reduce vulnerabilities found in devices running older versions of Android.

With this policy update, Google also provided end-of-life (EOL) dates for currently supported Android kernels. Notably, the Android 14 kernel will be supported into 2029:

How the changes will impact manufacturers

Linux kernel LTS releases have been critical in terms of keeping the Android OS secure for its users. They help Google, as well as device manufacturers, stay on top of security vulnerabilities with updates. To that end, Google is also now mandating that OEMs who launch phones running Android 15 or higher will need to use one of the two most recent kernel versions, 6.1 or 6.6. This will ensure that they fall within the window of support as previous lifetimes expire.

When security updates are rolled out for Android users, there is typically a detailed overview of the vulnerabilities that have been addressed. Samsung, for example, recently released its June 2024 security patch for the Galaxy S24 series (on Verizon and T-Mobile). Some of the issues that were resolved included loopholes that allowed bad actors to control OneUI Home and Knox. Samsung also notably released the patch before Google launched it for Pixel devices. Regardless of when these security updates are rolled out, downloading them as soon as possible can ensure that your device is always protected against the latest threats.