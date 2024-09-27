Key Takeaways Gmail's Smart Replies now offer more detailed suggestions using Gemini AI, saving time.

Over the last few months, Google has rolled out several changes to Gmail's mobile app, including a sleek new reply UI for the Android app. Thanks to Gemini integration, it also introduced AI-powered summaries for long email threads and a smarter search experience. Now, Google is using Gemini to improve the Smart Reply experience in Gmail's mobile app by providing contextual reply suggestions.

With Smart Reply, Gmail analyzes the email's content and displays three quick and relevant responses at the bottom. The suggestions are typically basic and ideal for use when you want to reply with a yes, no, or maybe message. However, these suggestions might not always work, with some emails requiring a more detailed reply. So, Google is supercharging Smart Reply using Gemini to provide more contextual and detailed suggestions.

Google notes in its announcement that when you open the compose window to reply to an email, you will see up to three Gemini-generated responses at the bottom. To make them more relevant, the suggestions are based on the entire email thread.

Gmail will show multiple response chips at the bottom, and you can long-press each of them to get a preview of the Gemini-generated reply. Tapping on a suggestion will insert it into the compose window, from where you can further edit it if required.

Based on Google's demo, Gemini-powered Smart Reply suggestions seem much more useful and powerful than the older implementation. The replies it generates are a lot more detailed and contextual, which should hopefully save you more time.

Gmail's contextual Smart Replies will save you time

Gemini-powered Smart Replies in Gmail for Android and iOS is rolling out for Workspace account holders subscribed to the Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, and Education Premium plans. It is also available for regular Google account holders who are paying for the Google One AI Premium plan. It will only work with English for now and requires you to enroll in Google Workspace Labs.

For unsupported languages, the Gmail app will fall back to showing regular Smart Reply suggestions. Contextual Smart Replies in Gmail is rolling out starting today (September 26), with Google noting it could take more than 15 days to appear for everyone.