For UK users who were lucky enough to sign up while registration was available earlier this year, the company is offering a chance to get a behind-the-scenes tour of Google's Kings Cross location.

The Pixel Superfan community is free to join and has grown in popularity, offering benefits to both Pixel fans and general Google fans alike. However, you have to have a bit of luck to join, as registration windows are few and far between.

If you’re a Pixel Superfan, you likely already know some of the benefits of being a part of the community. By filling out a Google survey and joining (for free), you’re tipped off to the latest Pixel news, exclusive Q&A sessions with product and engineering leads, and special events. Now, Google is teasing an opportunity to tour its Kings Cross location this December.

In what is being advertised as a “peek behind the curtain,” Google has announced in an email to insiders that it will host 40 Superfans at Google Kings Cross on December 5. At a Pixel Superfans Insider Event, fans will be able to participate in tours, a live interview, and hands-on demonstrations of Google devices. If you’re interested in a chance to be selected, just submit a photo taken with your Pixel to Google, along with some background context. Google is also asking contest participants to explain what it would mean to visit the Kings Cross location. At the time of writing, there does not appear to be a specific entry form on Google’s website or Pixel Superfan page. This suggests that the offer might only be available to existing Superfans via the announcement email for now.

The Pixel Superfan community comes with more benefits than just insider news. Google occasionally offers referral codes to its devoted members, which can cut costs when it comes time to buy a new device. That being said, the community is not exactly a secret, and given that it’s free to join, it has grown in popularity.

Earlier in 2023, Google quietly began allowing UK Pixel fans to apply for membership. The submission form for signing up was hosted on the UK version of the Google Store site, whereas the form for US members remained housed on the US-based store page. Aside from this differentiation, however, the restrictions remained the same — no Google/Alphabet employees, press, or government officials were permitted to apply. Shortly after its launch in the UK, Google stopped accepting applications for new Pixel Superfan memberships without warning, simply stating that it would re-present the opportunity again in the “near future.” The UK was only the second region to be presented with the program.

You don’t just have to be a fan of all things Pixel to join — the community has several perks that are of interest to Google fans, in general. Even if you don’t want to enter a contest or tour a company office, the referrals could come in handy in the future if you’re on a budget.