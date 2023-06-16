In today’s era of tall marketing claims and retouched imagery, the last thing consumers need is misleading reviews. We rely on the experience of fellow shoppers to make purchase decisions or find an excellent restaurant. Fake reviews and bogus business profiles make the experience worse for everyone, so Google has singled out one particular entity and sued them to set an example for other scammers.

On Google alone, we depend on reviews and remarks for gauging YouTube videos, evaluating places on Maps, and even in everyday Search experiences. However, there’s no easy way for the average consumer to tell fake reviews from the real ones, thus skewing the system to favor bad actors and their cheating ways.

Today, Google revealed it has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a bad actor who created 350 fake Business Profiles and backed up the lie with a whopping 14,000 misleading reviews to lure unsuspecting people. To top it all off, the accused was said to be selling personal data of the people contacting these fraudulent businesses.

Highlighting the significance of dragging this example into the courts, Google explained that in 2022 alone, it fended off a staggering 20 million attempts to create dubious business profiles. It also protected 185,000 businesses from abuse on its platforms, perhaps by preventing brigading in the reviews and comments sections. This isn’t an isolated example and such efforts have been ongoing since 2018.

Google also says it is working with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to hold such scammers responsible for preying on customers. Although this lawsuit may only halt the activities of one entity, it could serve as an example for years, of what happens to people trying to mislead consumers by abusing online services.