The Google Street View app for both Android and iOS is set to be discontinued early next year, and it’ll be removed from app stores in the coming weeks. First spotted by 9to5Google hidden in a recent update for the app, a Google spokesperson has now confirmed to The Verge that the app is being discontinued from March 2023.

This is the dedicated Street View app on both Android and iPhone that allows you to use the company’s service to get a 360-degree view of locations around the world. The feature won’t be removed from the standard Google Maps app.

The Street View Studio web app will remain, so you can contribute your own imagery to the service through that, or if you just want to browse the feature you’ll find it within Google Maps. That's likely where you use Street View on mobile, and Google hasn't specified any updates to its desktop version.

The shutdown notice was first spotted in the latest version of the app called 2.0.0.484371618, which included a variety of messages that weren't yet enabled. When turned on, these messages said that a shutdown was incoming, and Google later confirmed the changes.

As confirmed in those notices, the one feature that will be lost altogether in the shutdown is Street View’s Photo Paths. This is a relatively new feature that only launched last year. It allowed you to contribute your own imagery of places that Street View didn’t already cover with your own 2D photos. These would then be strung together to cover locations that haven't been shot with Google's cameras. One of the notices says "Photo Paths are going away", so it seems the company is shutting this feature down. Existing imagery will still be accessible through Google Maps.

