When you hear the name Google Store, Android's main app store might come to mind, but that's the Google Play Store. The Google Store, on the other hand, is a primarily online retailer that is opening its seventh brick-and-mortar location soon, with the main purpose of selling Made By Google devices — or Pixels, for all intents and purposes.

As the Google Store matures, it seems the search giant has plans to launch an all-encompassing website where you can track details for your Made By Google devices. While it's not live yet, this page will give you easy access to information like your IMEI and purchase history for Pixel devices.

Today, the Mountain View company added a new support link to its Google Store Help landing page, titled See all your devices in one place. This article outlines the way a new Your Devices page will work, though that page is currently still showing a 404.

How the 'Your Devices' page will work

Google says the new Your Devices page will be capable of showing all of your Made By Google phones, tablets, and accessories, regardless of if you purchased them from the Google Store or a third party. Once live, the page will show details for these devices, such as the model number, IMEI, and serial number.

On a more practical front, the page is said to provide easy access to common support functions for your Pixel devices. You'll be able to initiate repair orders and manage related subscriptions for the devices listed on the page. It will also provide easy access to device-specific help documentation and a way to contact Google support.

While the page supports all Made By Google devices regardless of where they were purchased, you may have to manually add items you bought from someone other than Google. It seems that Google Store purchases will be automatically added, and even most phones and tablets bought elsewhere — but Google specifically mentions the Pixel Buds as a device you may need to manually add if purchased from a third party.

To add a device, you'll simply need to select the Add device button, enter the IMEI or serial number, and then follow the on-screen prompts. However, if the device isn't associated with your Google Account in its settings, your experience on the new hub page will be limited. Similarly, removing a device from the page can be done in a few straightforward clicks or taps.

It's unclear when the new Your Devices page might go live, but considering the associated help article has already been published, the wait shouldn't be long. Once live, you'll be able to access the page at store.google.com/my-devices on desktop and mobile.