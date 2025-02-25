Summary Google's new retail store in Santa Monica opens on March 7, 2025, at 10 AM PT.

Unlike Samsung and Apple, Google has had a pretty limited physical store presence in the US. Currently, the company operates only five retail stores, which is tiny compared to Apple's massive network of over 270 physical stores across the country. However, that's finally starting to change. Google has been working to expand its retail footprint, and now we have an official date for its next store opening in Santa Monica, California.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google has updated its Store page, allowing users to schedule shopping and repair appointments at the Santa Monica location, starting March 7, 2025. This means the store will officially open its doors at 10 AM PT on Friday, March 7. The store is located at 1460 3rd Street Promenade, right before the Santa Monica Place mall and just a few blocks from the Santa Monica Pier and beach.

Google first teased this store at the end of the Pixel 9 series launch event in August 2024, and nearly six months later, it's finally ready to open. The store will be open Monday to Saturday from 10 AM to 8 PM PT, and on Sundays, it will operate from 11 AM to 7 PM PT.

As with all Google retail stores, the Santa Monica location will let you check out and buy Pixel products, including phones, tablets, earbuds, and smartwatches. The store will also feature Nest smart home products and Fitbit devices. In addition, you'll find official Google merchandise, and the store will also handle repair appointments if you encounter issues with your Google device.

The Santa Monica store will be Google's sixth physical store in the US. Currently, Google has stores in Chelsea, Williamsburg, Newbury Street, Oakbrook, and one near its Mountain View headquarters. The company is also planning to open another store in Austin, Texas, although there's no official opening date for that location just yet.