Google’s online store just had its first redesign since early 2020, and the company has made some tweaks that may point to the company’s upcoming products. The biggest change is the company has switched one of the category names to Watches, which was previously Fitbit, in a move we suspect may be preparing for the long-rumored Pixel Watch. Just last week, we heard in a leak from Evan Blass that the Pixel Watch will likely arrive shortly, and some suspect we may see an announcement at Google I/O 2022 on May 11.

9to5Google spotted the Store's redesign, and while the changes are small, they may give us a good idea of what to expect next. Previously, Google has used sections called Pixel, Nest, Stadia, Fitbit, Pixelbook, and Offers. Those in the US now get more generalized terms with Phones, Watches, Smart Home, Gaming, Laptops, Subscriptions, and Offers taking up the main navigation bar. The terminology has changed significantly for smart home products, gaming devices, and laptops, as well as phones and wearables.

Interestingly, Watches has moved up to the second place in that order, which may signify that the company has more to come in the wearable space. This isn't confirmation the Pixel Watch is coming, and it could just mean there are more Fitbit branded products on the way. Whatever it means, it's clear that Google wants to make its wearable lineup a larger priority in its online store.

A new addition to the navigation bar is the Subscriptions section. Under it, you’ll find details on services like Pixel Pass, Google One, and Google Fi. That section is US-specific as it’s not available in any of the other stores worldwide. In fact, this new store design has only been rolled out to the US, UK, Japan, and Germany. We may see further regions in the future, but Google has yet to confirm where else this will arrive. In Germany, the terminology differs again with categories called Smartphones, Smartwatches, Smart Home, and Gaming.

Aside from the name changes, the redesign has also made the store easier to navigate with it presenting you with images of the products for each section. Previously, you were given a list of what you could shop for when you click on a category, but now it presents you with all the products in a grid format. This is much easier to parse when you’re quickly looking for a product, especially in a particularly busy category like Smart Home. Hopefully, it should make navigating the store easier than before as Google adds different products.

