Google has started accepting pre-orders for the new Pixel 6a. It's the company’s most powerful mid-range Pixel phone yet, and you can buy it for just $150 if you trade in an older A-series Pixel in working condition. If you don’t have an older phone you're able to trade in, of if you're looking to buy some other Google hardware, you've still got money-saving options. We just learned about a new one, as Rakuten's browser extension starts letting you save two percent on all Google Store transactions.

To take advantage of this offer (spotted by 9to5Google), you just need to install the Rakuten Cash Back Button browser extension, create an account, and log in. When you visit the Google Store online, you’ll see a pop-up reminding you of the two percent cashback offer. Clicking the displayed button will activate the offer. Once your order is shipped, Rakuten will add the cashback total to your wallet, which you can redeem once it exceeds $5.

Don't forget that you've also got others options for Google Store cash back, and a Google One membership gives you at least three percent cash back on every Store purchase — up to as much as 10 percent back. Google One plans also include access to more cloud storage, dedicated customer service teams, and an enhanced suite of editing tools for the Photos app.

Note that Rakuten’s cashback payouts are delivered to customers in the US through PayPal, giving you the freedom to spend your savings anywhere. By contrast, Google One cashback is delivered as in-store credits that are only redeemable against future Store purchases.