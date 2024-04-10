Summary Save up to $450 on a new Pixel Tablet with Google Store's trade-in discount.

Trade-in benefits apply on Apple and Samsung tablets, with discounts ranging from $250 to $450.

This tablet is a wonderful countertop accessory with its included dock, and it's hard to turn down a 50% discount if you have an older iPad or Samsung Galaxy Tab.

Google’s maiden attempt at a large-screen tablet with Pixel branding hit store shelves last year, and it makes sense for several buyers seeking a fantastic Android tablet that doubles up as a smart display. However, the launch-day discount ship has sailed, and you’re left staring at the $400 starting price for a new Pixel Tablet on Amazon. However, the blow to your wallet just got a little softer because the Google Store now offers trade-in discounts.

The 128GB version of the Google Pixel Tablet is currently listed on the company’s web store for $500, while the model with 256GB of storage commands a $100 premium. And unlike the Pixel phone, Google didn’t allow you to trade in an older device when buying the new tablet. However, 9to5Google notes the Google Store has been accepting trade-ins since April 4, and customers are also receiving emails about this discount. You can save up to $450 for an iPad or $325 for a Samsung tablet you want to discard.

Google’s terms and conditions for the trade-in are like any other — the trade-in credit will be refunded to your credit or debit card used for the Pixel Tab purchase after the company receives the device in a condition matching the description you provided. In case you choose to return the new Pixel Tablet shortly after the purchase involving a trade-in, Google will only give your store credit. Google Store credit will also be used to account for the price difference if the tablet you trade in is worth more than the new Pixel Tablet.

That said, a discount combined with trade-in benefits could make the Pixel Tablet a fantastic value proposition. We would suggest waiting for the next wave of discounts on the device, especially if you’re looking for an affordable tablet with a dock, and aren’t waiting for the Pixel Tablet 2 eagerly.

