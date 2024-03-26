Summary The Google Pixel 6a has been removed from the US Google Store, but it's still available via third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Trying to access the old Pixel 6a Google Store link redirects users to the Pixel 7a page instead.

The Pixel 8a is rumored to debut at the Google I/O event in May, featuring a familiar design and a likely price tag of $550.

The Google Pixel 6a was among our favorite Pixels when it launched in mid-2022 and is comfortably one of the top midrange phones of its time. However, all good things must come to an end, and it appears that the Pixel 6a's time to ride off into the sunset has arrived. Google has taken down the online listing for the Pixel 6a on its store, an unsurprising turn of events given that the Pixel 8a is right around the corner.

As reported by Droid Life (via Android Authority), the US Google Store no longer has the Pixel 6a on sale. In fact, it looks like Google has removed the listing altogether from its site, with the old Pixel 6a link currently redirecting users to the Pixel 7a page instead.

Thankfully, the Pixel 6a continues to be available elsewhere, at least for now. A quick look through retailers like Amazon and Best Buy reveals that the midranger is still available, should you want one. While it goes without saying that the newer Pixel 7a is a better device overall, there's no reason you should skip the Pixel 6a if and when there's a good deal available. The Pixel 6a's removal from the Google Store also means that the Pixel 7a is the only budget/midrange Pixel you can buy from Google's online store, at least until the Pixel 8a makes its debut.

The Pixel 8a could be less than two months away

Close

Going by recent reporting around Google's upcoming midrange Pixel (and past history), the device could break cover during Google I/O, which kicks off on May 14. Meanwhile, there's been no dearth of hardware-related information on the Pixel 8a, with a report last week claiming the phone's display will feature a 120Hz refresh rate coupled with DisplayPort output compatibility.

Meanwhile, unofficial renders of the Pixel 8a (pictured above) appeared pretty early in the day, leaving nothing to the imagination. This was preceded by a live image of the smartphone, confirming a Pixel 8-like design for the midranger. There has also been some not-so-encouraging news about the Pixel 8a's selling price, with a report earlier this month suggesting that the phone could start from $550, a $50 bump from the Pixel 7a, and a $100 increase over the aforementioned Pixel 6a.

If you're not interested in either the Pixel 7a or the upcoming 8a, we recommend checking out this Pixel 6a deal.