Key Takeaways Google's Certified Refurbished Phone program now offers genuine Pixel devices at up to 40 percent off regular prices.

Refurbished Pixels are rigorously inspected, though they may not have new batteries like Apple and Samsung's refurbished programs.

Refurbished devices are updated to the latest Android version and come with Google's one-year limited warranty with no additional shipping charge.

Getting your hands on a Pixel device is now more cost-efficient than ever before with Google's newly-launched Certified Refurbished Phone program.

Refurbished Pixel devices aren't necessarily a rare sight. Best Buy, Amazon, Back Market, and other refurbished sellers all carry Pixel devices. However, getting a refurbished Pixel directly from Google provides added peace of mind, ensuring that you're getting a genuine product with official Google warranty and support that is as much as 40 percent off regular price.

The new program was highlighted in a blog post today, suggesting that each Pixel device sold under the program is "inspected, certified and ready to go." Devices undergo a rigorous inspection process to meet quality standards, including battery, housing, and screen checks. "If any phones need work, our technicians only use authentic Google parts for the repairs," wrote Google.

It's worth noting, however, that Google's refurbished Pixel devices don't come with a new battery. This was confirmed by 9to5Google. In contrast, Apple and Samsung's refurb programs ensure that each device ships out with a new battery, ensuring 100 percent battery health.

Further, as part of a commendable customer-centric move, all certified refurbished devices will be updated to the latest Android version before being shipped. Today, that means all refurbished devices available for purchase will be running Android 15 out of the box, complete with a compatible charger included.

Here are all the devices available for purchase today

Pixel 6a: Available for $249 in Charcoal, Chalk, and Sage colorways.

Pixel 6: Available for $339 for the 128GB model and $389 for the 256GB storage variant. Colorways include Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, and Sorta Seafoam.

Pixel 6 Pro: Available for $539 in Stormy Black, Cloudy White, and Sorta Sunny colorways.

Pixel 7: Starts at $429 for the 128GB model and $479 for the 256GB storage variant. Colorways include Lemongrass, Snow, and Obsidian.

Pixel 7 Pro: Available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models for $629, $679, and $779 respectively. Colorways include Hazel, Snow, and Obsidian.

All devices mentioned above come with Google's one-year limited warranty, just like brand-new Google devices. There's no additional shipping charge on refurbished devices, and users can expect to see other Pixel generations join the certified refurbished list "soon." Considering that Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series devices (barring the Pixel 7a) have been discontinued, Google's refurbished store is now the sole official source to purchase these devices.