The Google Pixel Fold will launch on June 27th — more than 1.5 months after preorders opened following the foldable's announcement at I/O 2023 on May 10th. Now, if you preordered the Pixel Fold in hopes of getting your hands on it early, you might be in for a rude surprise from Google. Instead of being informed that their unit has shipped, many Pixel Fold users report seeing the preorder was canceled upon checking its status.

Customers who purchased the Pixel Fold through the Google Store report (via Reddit) that their preorder was canceled or put on hold because "it doesn't align with our sales term" or the payment information could not be verified. Google's support has apparently acknowledged that the issue is happening because of a bug on their end, and it should be resolved within 48 hours.

Many users whose orders were canceled seemingly did not receive an email from the Google Store about this. They only discovered the cancelation upon checking the order status. Customers whose purchases were put on hold have it slightly better. Google is notifying them about the issue through an email, including an option to update the payment method.

However, if your preorder was canceled, you'll have to purchase the Fold again. Google will seemingly not honor your existing preorder. The company's online store currently shows late August as the delivery date for the Pixel Fold. So, if you still want Google's first foldable, you'll now have to wait another two months to get your hands on the device.

If you were smart enough to purchase the Pixel Fold through AT&T at half the price, you should receive it on launch day without any issues. Reports about the preorder problem are limited to Google's online store.

For a device that costs $1,800, you'd have expected the Google Store to deliver a better purchase experience. What's worse is that this is not the first time Google's online store has had issues with orders for a new device. Back in 2021, when the Pixel 6 preorders went live, the store could not keep up with the demand and was down for hours.