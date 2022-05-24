Google's lineup of Pixel phones is more popular than ever — not that that's a difficult standard to meet. Today, the company is making it a little easier for AT&T customers to buy directly through its online store. If you're on Ma Bell and shopping for a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you won't need to turn to your carrier to pick one up.

Since launch, the Pixel 6 series has been sold through the Google Store in unlocked, Fi, and Verizon configurations. While the unlocked model works on AT&T, it doesn't include a compatible SIM card and doesn't support the carrier's 36-month financing plans. With the addition of AT&T-specific versions in the Google Store, that's all changing. As spotted by 9to5Google, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are offered in a new configuration starting today.

As always, AT&T customers will have to pay a little extra for a mmWave-compatible Pixel 6 on the carrier. Like with Verizon, this model runs users $699 — a $100 markup over the unlocked model. You'll have to use AT&T's 36-month financing plans, as it's required to purchase the phone from Google. Thankfully, it reduces the cost down to just $19.41 per month. The big brother model's price is unchanged at $899, though with that financing plan, it's just shy of $25 per month. You can buy these carrier-specific models at full retail cost, though you'll have to do it directly through the company itself. This restriction is odd, considering Verizon allows its customers to bypass payment plans altogether.

Unfortunately, the color choices here are limited too. The AT&T-friendly Pixel 6 sold through the Google Store only comes in Stormy Black, so fans of unique colors will have to look elsewhere. The Pixel 6 Pro comes in Stormy Black and Cloudy White — no Sorta Sunny to be seen. Restrictions aside, it's good to see another carrier listed on Google's site, especially as we barrel toward upcoming launches for the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 later this year.

How to change your name in Gmail

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Will Sattelberg (1033 Articles Published) Will is a news editor at Android Police. He's been an Android enthusiast since he got his first smartphone in 2011. He loves watching movies, has a never-ending backlog of video games, and produces podcasts in his spare time. He lives in Buffalo, NY and is willing to give you chicken wing recommendations at any time. Just ask. More From Will Sattelberg