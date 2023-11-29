Summary Google is rolling out a new version of Cast controls that appear in the dedicated media player area, rather than in the notification shade.

The new Cast controls show up with a generic icon and no artwork, and you can't use the output switcher or see which media is playing at a glance. Tapping the player takes you to the Google Home app's Now Playing screen.

The new Cast media controls have rolled out widely already, but if you don't have them yet, it may take a few more days for the update to reach your device.

Google has long been showing media notifications for audio or video playing on Cast devices — be that smart home speakers, displays, or TVs. Even though Google revamped the way media controls work on Android 11, with them now sitting in their own section separate from notifications, the company never bothered to move Cast notifications there. That’s changing now, as Google is rolling out a new version of Cast controls that sits in the dedicated Android media player.

The tweak is simple. Rather than showing Cast media controls in a notification that takes up space in the notification shade, the controls now appear in the dedicated media player area. If you have other media playing on your phone at the same time, you can swipe through the different playback controls horizontally.

The Cast controls themselves show up with a generic icon and no artwork. You also can’t use the output switcher in the top right corner with them, and you can’t tell at a glance which media is playing, apart from the service it's from. When tapping the player, you’re taken to the Google Home app’s Now Playing screen.

Close

The functionality is right in line with the old Cast notifications. Given the extra features available through the Android media player, we can only hope that more options are coming with a later update.

Based on the evidence we’ve found, the new Cast media controls appear to have rolled out widely already. 9to5Google corroborates as much with its own coverage. The publication says that it’s a part of version 23.44.14 of Google Play services, which is rolling out to phones right now. If the new look isn’t available for you just yet, it might just take a few more days for the update to reach your device.

The new Android media player was first introduced with Android 11, which was the last release before the big Material You redesign. Over the course of time, the built-in media player became more powerful, capable of input switching as well as new visuals and functions tied to updated APIs.

Cast media controls have been around for much longer than that. They were launched back in 2017, when they initially caused confusion and controversy. Some people were unaware that others would be able to see what they’re watching or listening to right in their notifications, while others inadvertently stopped playing music or videos for other household members in an effort to dismiss the unexpected notifications. To combat that, Google added the option to disable the notifications altogether for all devices.