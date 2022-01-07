Google is rolling out an overhaul of its At a Glance widget which will enable Pixel owners to do and see a lot more right from their lock screens. We're now getting a good look at what's happening just out of our front doors with the option to check our doorbell camera from our lock screens.

The widget will give a text notification when a linked doorbell indicates activity and will even show a thumbnail live view from its camera — from Nest doorbells in the screenshots below — at least in the lock screen. A new settings menu design for At a Glance is also being rolled out, but that seems to be a separate matter to the doorbell camera feature.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

In addition to doorbell camera views, the new At a Glance will also remind you when your flashlight is turned on, pop a safety check alert when you start a countdown from the Personal Safety app, and show information about your connected devices among other things. However, Esper senior technical editor Mishaal Rahman says he has tested the above features and was not able to get them working.

It seems that a server-side switch along with the v13.0.6 beta of the Google app brought these changes about. You can play the lottery to try and get the changes yourself by sideloading it through APK Mirror.

Thanks: Nick Cipriani, Mishaal Rahman

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is getting the January 2022 patch Just a couple of days after the Pixels

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email