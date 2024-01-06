Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
It's a filler episode on the Android Police podcast this week as we peer into the contemporary cognoscenti on the cloud gaming platform that was never meant to be: Google Stadia. We join together two separate eras of the show, bridging from an uneasy launch across to a protracted, aching end. Join us here today and we'll join you from CES next week.
- Google Stadia cloud gaming debuts with $130 Founder’s Edition this November, free tier coming in 2020
- Google reveals more Stadia details, including answers about multiplayer and VR
- Google Stadia available now — soon we'll know if it can handle the influx of gamers
- Google Stadia review: This could be big
- Epic CEO says so few people play Stadia that a Fortnite port isn't worth doing
- Stadia one year later: The grass is looking greener from up here in the cloud
- Stadia is a year old today — and it's still not a viable alternative to console and PC gaming
- Stadia is finally letting users live-stream their gameplay direct to YouTube
- Hands-on: Turns out Stadia is a pretty good way to play Cyberpunk 2077
- Even Google doesn't want to make games for Stadia anymore
- Google doesn't want to kill Stadia, just Stadia as we know it
- Stadia review, 2022 update: I'm ready for cloud gaming, Google isn't
- The future of Stadia is less about games than ever
- Reports of Google Stadia's death are greatly exaggerated, says Google Stadia
- It's game over for Stadia, will shut down in early 2023
- Stadia exclusive Outcasters faces oblivion thanks to platform's impending closure
- How Google Stadia developers are making the platform's shutdown easier on gamers
- Google has started refunding your Stadia purchases
- This is how your Stadia Ubisoft games will be transferred to PC
- Google's Stadia Controller Bluetooth upgrade tool has arrived
- Stadia has one last game for you and it's coming from Google
- Out of all the products Google killed this year, Stadia stings the most
- Will Google Stadia be missed?
- I'm sad to see Stadia go, but it wasn't fun while it lasted
- One year later: Where Google went wrong with Stadia
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. This episode features Corbin Davenport (now at our sister site, How-To Geek) and Cody Toombs. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com