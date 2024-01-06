It's a filler episode on the Android Police podcast this week as we peer into the contemporary cognoscenti on the cloud gaming platform that was never meant to be: Google Stadia. We join together two separate eras of the show, bridging from an uneasy launch across to a protracted, aching end. Join us here today and we'll join you from CES next week.

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. This episode features Corbin Davenport (now at our sister site, How-To Geek) and Cody Toombs. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0