Google's primary cloud gaming platform, Google Stadia, was axed in 2023. Many subscribers responded in a panic, not knowing what to do with their dead-end hardware. However, Stadia continues to live on through its controller. With Google extending its Bluetooth support for Stadia controllers, now is a great opportunity to put it to good use, whether you're a fanatic mobile gamer or a casual Chromebook user.

Our list focuses on cases where using a Bluetooth controller is important and why turning to your Stadia controller would be worth your time (and maybe patience). Our list also assumes you switched from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth.

Related How to upgrade your Stadia Controller to the new Bluetooth mode Google has devised a way to open Bluetooth support on the Stadia controller, and it's pretty dang easy

If you haven't switched your Stadia controller from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth, Google notes that the switch is permanent. You can still play wired via USB, even after swapping.

5 The Stadia controller is a cheap alternative for mobile gaming

It doesn't work on iOS and iPadOS

Many Bluetooth controllers work for mobile platforms, Chromebooks, PCs, and consoles, but a good one can cost $50 to $80. However, if you have a Google Stadia controller, you have a cheaper option to work with.

You can connect your Stadia controller using Bluetooth. Most (if not all) support Bluetooth connectivity. It functions similarly to using an Xbox One and Nintendo Switch Pro controller. If you have a Stadia controller, you can test it with various controller-compatible games on the Play Store to see how you like it.

4 Connect your Stadia controller to your Xbox One or Series S/X

The Stadia controller is great ergonomically

Source: Pexels

You can connect your Google Stadia controller to any Xbox One and Series S/X, and it functions well while supporting Bluetooth headsets. However, you must purchase a MayFlash Magic-X adapter for this to work. It is also limited to only connecting to one controller at a time. You're out of luck if you plan to do a local co-op with the family on another Stadia controller. But it is a great alternative when you're short on gaming controllers.

MayFlash Magic-X adapter also works for:

Nintendo Switch

macOS

Windows

Steam Deck

Raspberry Pi

PlayStation 3

NEOGEO mini

SNK NEOGEO

Arcade Stick PRO

PS Classic Mini

Sega Genesis Mini

Sega Mega Drive Mini

Sega Astro City Mini

3 The Stadia controller works on Chromecast with Google TV

Game comfortably on your couch

The Chromecast with Google TV is an aging device, but you might have one setup. You can connect your Stadia controller using Bluetooth if you own a Chromecast with Google TV. It doesn't replace the remote capability, but you can use it while casting games. However, expect a bit of input lag with Bluetooth.

Using Steam Link is technically possible but also tricky to optimize. It tends to stutter, and you'll likely experience high latency.

2 Connect your Stadia controller to cloud gaming

Use it to find your Google Stadia stand-in

Source: Google Play

Even with Google reaping its Google Stadia service, its controller works with other cloud services. If you have an active subscription to Xbox Cloud, you can use the Stadia controller to play through Microsoft's catalog. The controller also works for Nvidia GeForce Now, another popular gaming service you can use for free with limitations or through a paid plan.

Related The pros and cons of cloud gaming in 2023 Cloud technology opens up plenty of opportunities for multi-platform gaming

Not all cloud gaming platforms support controllers. Before launching a game, check if it has gamepad capabilities. Some may let you re-map the controls if you don't like the default layout (the Assistant and Capture buttons are useless on their own).

1 The Google Stadia controller works with RetroArch

If you're into emulators, the Stadia controller functions well

RetroArch isn't an emulator in the traditional sense. You don't download and install separate software and ROMs for each platform you want to emulate. It's on the front end. It runs games and emulators within its framework, similar to plugins, but requires you to add them for it to run. You don't have to find specific emulators. RetroArch keeps things streamlined. RetroArch is similar to a launcher (technically, it is a software API). You open it, find cores, and play.