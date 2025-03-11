Summary Samsung's AOD update simplifies Google Sports integration and improves Now Bar notifications.

Clearer settings and alerts on the Now Bar enhance user experience and avoids confusion.

Update version 8.8.25.5 is gradually rolling out through the Galaxy Store for all Galaxy users.

Samsung gets Always On Display (AOD) right. Samsung's Now Bar is one of the most useful features on any smartphone, Android or otherwise. The latest update to One UI 7 brings even more refinement to your Galaxy's AOD and Now Bar.

Now, Samsung's latest update to its AOD app makes it easier to integrate Google Sports and brings better notifications to the Now Bar (via Sammy Guru). This means it will be easier to track live sports scores from your lock screen and fixes a complaint many had about the Now Bar.

A clean Now Bar is a better Now Bar