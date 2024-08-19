Summary The Pixel 9 series introduced a new Pixel 'Sound Matters' collection for ringtones, notifications, and alarm sounds.

Google collaborated with a wildlife sound recordist to capture sounds for the collection in remote and wild areas of Botswana and Zimbabwe.

The collection is expanding now, and users with a Pixel 4 or later-released devices can access it in Google Sounds 3.1 (642123347).

Google's Pixel 9 series doesn't just come with a new design and upgraded software and AI smarts; it also brings a new Pixel Sound Matters collection — inspired by the sounds of the African Savanna.

Google detailed the new collection, which can be used as sounds for notifications, alarms, or ringtones, in a sustainability blog post, suggesting that it can "inspire users to connect with nature, appreciate its beauty, and take action to protect it."

Related Your Pixel just got over two dozen new ringtones, notifications, and alarms Google adds new 'Gems' category to Pixel Sounds just in time for its new flagship

Now, as shared by 9to5Google, it looks like the new sounds are rolling out to more Pixel users now, and anyone with a Pixel 4 or later-released device can access them now. The new collection is part of Google Sounds 3.1 (642123347), and you can sideload it now if you want quick access to the new sounds.

According to Google, sounds for the collection were captured in late 2023 during Southern Africa’s rainy season, "the perfect time to showcase the full beauty of birdsong in such a lively and healthy ecosystem." For the project, Google's Senior UX Sound Designer Henry Daw worked with award-winning wildlife sound recordist George Vlad in remote and wild areas of Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Google quotes a study that shows the mental and emotional benefits of birdsongs and related sounds as the inspiration behind the collection.

"We didn’t want this to be just another nature sound collection. We sought out sounds that are deeply meaningful and reflective of our natural world, in both a positive and thought-provoking way. Sounds that are different to what most people hear every day, whether living in urban areas or less nature-rich ecosystems. Ultimately we want these unique sounds to refresh and inspire all who experience them," reads Google's post about the new collection.

Dive in now

Close

If you've sideloaded the APK file shared above, you should now have access to the Sounds Matters collection in Settings → Sound & vibration. In total, the collection offers 16 sounds divided among ringtones, alarm and notification sounds.

Ringtones (Settings → Sound & vibration → Phone ringtone)

Cape Turtle Dove at Dawn

Botswana Bushveld at Dawn

Limpopo Riverbed at Dawn

Zimbabwe Savannah at Dawn

Arrow-Marked Babbler at Dawn

Water Thick-Kneww at Dawn

Notifications (Settings → Sound & vibration → Default notification sound)

Meyer’s Parrot at Dawn

Limpopo Riverbed at Dawn

Crested Francolin at Dawn

African Fish Eagle at Dawn

Alarms (Settings → Sound & vibration → Default alarm sound)