We're only a couple of days into June, but Google saw it fit to roll out a brand new Android Feature Drop for users everywhere. On top of enhancements to Gboard, Emoji Kitchen, and Play Points, the company is also bringing improvements to some much-loved accessibility apps. Sound Amplifier and Lookout are both featured in this month's Feature Drop, complete with new features and a design overhaul.

Sound Amplifier is getting a Material You-esque redesign, and while it might be months late to the party, it looks pretty good. While that new coat of paint might look awfully shiny, some under-the-hood changes make it worthy of inclusion in this month's Feature drop. Google touts improved background noise reduction, which should make it easier for the app to actually pick up the noise you're trying to boost. Today's announcement also boasts about "faster and more accurate sound," and as vague as that might sound, it should make a big difference in day-to-day use.

Lookout isn't quite as well known as Sound Amplifier — and it isn't getting a redesign today — but that doesn't mean Google's ignoring it altogether. A new Images mode uses machine learn models to understand photos on your device, reading out a description of whatever Lookout detects automatically. Google says it works in any app on your phone, perfect for assisting when a Twitter user forgets to add alt text to their tweet.

It's not the only change to the service. In addition to improvements to Text, Documents, Food Label, and Explore modes — all of which, Google says, are more accurate — Lookout now works without an internet connection.

