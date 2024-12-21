Summary Google has responded to the Justice Department's recent suggestions to curb the company's monopoly in the search business.

The company is willing to make some adjustments to its existing contracts rather than introducing wholesale changes like selling off core products.

Google's proposal allows flexibility in browser deals and preloading search engines while ensuring compliance measures.

Google has been battling it out with the US Department of Justice for a while now over its alleged malpractice with Search. In August, US district judge Amit P. Mehta struck a significant blow to the company in a landmark ruling, calling it "a monopolist" in the search business. Then last month, the DOJ published a 23-page proposal to limit Google's supposedly anti-competitive practices. The search giant has now responded with a set of proposed remedies, as legally required.

The company published a blog post explaining the reasoning behind these suggestions, saying the DOJ's proposal "goes far beyond what the Court’s decision is actually about — our agreements with partners to distribute search." While the DOJ recommended divesting Chrome and even Android to put an end to the search monopoly, Google's proposal takes a different approach (via The Verge).

You can view the entirety of Google's remedies proposal here, but the company was kind enough to summarize some of the highlights from its lengthy submission. Rather than have some of its core products like Chrome and Android sold off, Google says it is willing to change its browser agreements with brands like Apple and Mozilla. Additionally, the company said it will modify its contracts with wireless carriers and the licensing deals with smartphone companies to alleviate some of the Justice Department's concerns.

Google wants its browser deals to continue

"Our proposal allows browsers to continue to offer Google Search to their users and earn revenue from that partnership," Google said. Google's proposal would allow these companies to have separate agreements for different platforms and browsing modes. Moreover, these companies would have the option to change their default search provider every 12 months.

Furthermore, Google's proposal would allow smartphone OEMs to license Google Play, Search, and Chrome without getting a license for the Gemini AI chatbot. "Our proposal means device makers have additional flexibility in preloading multiple search engines, and preloading any Google app independently of preloading Search or Chrome," Google's VP of Regulatory Affairs, Lee-Anne Mulholland, wrote.

A 'robust mechanism' to ensure compliance

Lastly, Google also points out that its proposal will include a "robust mechanism" to maintain compliance with the Court's order while ensuring that the government doesn't get involved with the users' search experience. Addressing the DOJ's proposal to have any remedy last for at least 10 years, Google suggests bringing it down to three years instead, citing the rapid innovation in the search business.

This legal battle won't end anytime soon, with the trial between Google and DOJ slated to commence in April 2025. Meanwhile, the company is expected to file a revised proposal by early March. Google says it doesn't "propose these changes lightly," saying this would affect its partners in the search business while also adding "burdensome restrictions and oversight over contracts." However, the company notes this is the best way to address the DOJ's concerns without compromising users' privacy and security.