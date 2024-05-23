Summary Snapseed, owned by Google since 2012, has received a new update to ensure its relevance in the ever-evolving world of photo editing.

While Play Store offers various AI-powered photo editing apps, the Google-owned Snapseed still lacks AI features.

With AI driving Google app enhancements, the future of Snapseed remains uncertain as the company focuses on Google Photos development.

Every Android device launches with a pre-installed photo editing tool in the gallery app. While these tools can handle basic editing functions, most users turn to more advanced apps to enhance their photos. The Google Play Store is now saturated with dozens of different photo editing apps that rely on AI to make your photos look more polished.

Meanwhile, the Google-owned photo-editing app Snapseed swims against the tide and hasn't yet received any of Google's AI initiatives. The app was acquired by Google in 2012, and since then, it has been operating on a wing-and-prayer basis due to irregular updates. The app was redesigned in 2017 and got a dark theme mode a year later. The last major update to Snapseed dates back to 2023.

Fortunately, Google developers haven't forgotten about their photo-editing app and just released an update to keep it alive, ensuring that Snapseed stays relevant in the ever-evolving world of photo editing. As reported by 9to5Google, the update began rolling out last week and is now available in the Play Store for users globally.

While you might not notice any tangible change in Snapseed after updating it, the good news is that Google hasn't yet announced a plan to kill the app and send it to its infamous graveyard. Snapseed currently has over 100 million downloads in the Play Store, and users can hope it won't suffer from the same fate as Google Podcasts anytime soon. However, with the further development of Google Photos, the company might finally decide to kill Snapseed. It's just a matter of time.

In an era where artificial intelligence is revolutionizing every Google app and service, it's questionable to see Snapseed, a popular photo-editing app, hasn't yet embraced AI. Could this be a strategic move as Google focuses on enhancing Google Photos functionalities? Only time will tell.

As we recently reported, Google's AI Magic Editor is heading to older Pixel devices, and many premium Google Photos features have become available for free. Additionally, Google Photos was spotted having a cinematic effects feature under development that could add professional effects to your videos. More AI-driven features are expected to land on the Photos app with future updates.