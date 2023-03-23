The Google Nest Hub and the Nest Audio lineup are among our favorite Google Assistant-powered smart displays and smart speakers worth buying. They deliver excellent sound quality, have stellar smart home integration, and are an overall useful device to have in your home. But like any other Google product, they are not perfect. If you use your Nest smart speaker or display for listening to music regularly, you must have noticed that they sound considerably louder at lower volume levels in recent weeks. Thought it was a placebo or dismissed it as your imagination? Well, that's not the case.

There are multiple reports from Google Nest Hub users on Reddit about the volume of their smart speaker being louder than usual at low levels from the last few weeks (via 9to5Google). Most users who previously listened to music on their Nest at around 3-4 percent volume level claim the speaker now sounds notably louder as if it's set to 15 percent.

Worse, the issue seems to affect almost all Nest products, including the Nest mini, Nest Hub Max, the Nest Audio, and others. This is a bigger issue if you use any Nest speaker or smart display to listen to music at a low volume before going to bed. An additional ~10-15 percent loudness will make the device inappropriate for such use cases. And sadly, there's nothing you can do about it.

Google has not made any announcement about tweaking the volume levels of its Nest products. But given the multitude of user reports, it's clear the company has made some underlying tweaks with a recent software update. What's unclear is why Google has made this frustrating change. If it is an unintentional and accidental change, the company might revert to the original volume level after all the user complaints. If not, you might have to consider looking at alternatives.