Your Google-powered smart home is an organized and entertaining domicile, but after the thrill of automated lighting and streaming music wears off, you may wonder what other tricks your Google home has up its sleeves. Google is always coming up with new ways to give us more control over our go-to tech. It can be challenging to stay on top of Google’s stream of ingenuity, but we at Android Police know a thing or two about the lesser-known capabilities of a Google smart home. Here’s our list of the six best tips and tricks for making the most out of your Google-powered residence or place of business.

6 Night Mode for peace-of-mind sleep time

No one wants to hear a surprise Google Assistant announcement at 3 am. These sudden proclamations, while rare, can be shocking when they wake you from a deep sleep, and most smart speakers and smart displays do this occasionally. Speakers like the Google Nest Mini have LEDs that light up unexpectedly. Enter Night Mode, a settings panel in the Google Home app that ensures your Google-powered ecosystem won’t stir you from a sound sleep.

You’ll find this control dashboard in the Google Home app. Tap Devices > Settings > Night Mode. You can customize the days of the week and times of the day when Night Mode is enabled. You’ll find two sliders at the bottom of the screen to adjust LED brightness at night and maximum volume at night.

5 Voice Match for a personalized user experience

Did you know your Google smart home can deliver personalized results for up to six users? Thanks to a feature called Voice Match, when Google Assistant recognizes a user’s voice, it tailors search results and default streaming services to line up with that person’s tastes and subscriptions.

You can set up Voice Match on numerous Google smart home devices simultaneously. Smart displays like the Google Nest Hub Max display a custom UI based on which the user gives a voice command to the device. Enabling Voice Match is as simple as opening the Google Home app and tapping Settings > Google Assistant > Voice Match.

If you want to retrain Google Assistant to your voice, go to Assistant settings in the Google Home app, then tap Hey Google & Voice Match > Other devices > Teach your Assistant your voice again > Retrain.

4 Translate conversations and go multilingual

Google Home is compatible with multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, Japanese, German, and more. By default, any Google Assistant devices you use only work with one language, but you can add a second language to the Assistant.

To do so, open the Google Home app and tap Explore. Now tap the three horizontal dots icon, then tap Settings > Preferences > Assistant language > Add language. Google Assistant switches to the language that was last spoken to it by a member of the household.

You can also use Google Assistant to translate conversations in real time. It’s a feature called interpreter mode that’s enabled by default and available for most Google Home devices. Say a command like “Hey Google, interpret from English to Japanese,” then speak the phrase you want to convert.