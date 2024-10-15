Key Takeaways Google accidentally confirmed that Android 15 will roll out to Pixel phones today, gradually expanding to carriers worldwide.

Android 15 might be released alongside the October Pixel Feature Drop with new features.

Motorola might also start publicly testing Android 15 for its devices from today.

While Android 15's source code went live on AOSP in early September, Google never released the OTA update for Pixel phones and tablets. Multiple reports suggested the update could land in October, with a mid-September leak providing a more precise date of October 15. Now, Google itself has slipped up and confirmed that Android 15 will start rolling out to Pixel phones later today.

A post about Android 15 being available today went live ahead of time on Google's German Pixel Community forum. Although it has since been removed, multiple Redditors received an email about the post and have shared its screenshot. If anything, this is as good a confirmation as you can get about Android 15 rolling out to all compatible Pixel phones and tablets later today.

The company's post stated that it will gradually make the update available on carriers worldwide over the next week. So, if you have a carrier-locked Pixel, you might have to wait even longer. Based on Google's track record, the official announcement and the OTA should go live around 10 a.m. PT, with factory images likely being available for download around the same time.

The Android 15 update should roll out alongside the October Pixel Feature Drop, so Google might introduce some new features and enhancements that were not a part of the beta program. The Pixel Watch should also get some new features today as a part of the Feature Drop.

Do note that if your Pixel is already running the Android 15 QPR1 beta, you won't get an option to install the stable build today. This will require you to leave the beta program, which will wipe clean the phone's internal storage.

Motorola might also commence its Android 15 beta program today

Interestingly, Google might not be the only one to roll out Android 15 for its devices today. Some Moto Edge 50 Fusion users in India report receiving a prompt about the update being available for their devices. It seems, though, that this will be a beta build, with Motorola presumably only rolling it out to select users who are part of a beta program later today.

Besides Motorola, we might see Xiaomi, Vivo, Nothing, and others provide a more concrete release timeframe for their Android 15 updates later today or in the near future.