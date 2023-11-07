Summary Google Slides now has native support for GIFs and stickers with the addition of a new sidebar, making it easier to add visual elements to presentations.

The feature is available to all Workspace users and personal account holders, with the rollout expected to be completed by the end of the month.

While AI-powered features like Help Me Visualize are still in the experimental phase and only available to select testers, there have been other recent additions to Slides focusing on the rest of the customers.

Google Slides is part of the company's extensive suite of Workspace products, which includes the likes of Docs, Sheets, Gmail, Meet, Calendar, and others. It's an excellent tool for educators and for those who make frequent presentations. However, Slides has been lacking one aspect that we usually take for granted on other apps — stickers and GIF integration. While Slides allows users to paste GIFs and stickers from other apps, native support was lacking. That changes now with Google adding a nifty sidebar for GIFs and stickers within the web version of the app.

In a brief blog post detailing the addition, the Workspace team says this feature has no admin controls and that it should be available to all Workspace users as well as personal account holders. The rollout is expected to conclude by the end of the month, although some should start seeing it much sooner.

As you can see above, the new option can be accessed by navigating to Insert > Image > Gifs and stickers on Google Slides. It is denoted with a New label, highlighting its recency. Tapping it opens up a field on the right-hand side of the screen where you can search for GIFs or stickers and filter results based on what you're looking for. It's worth noting that Slides already allows users to scour the internet for imagery using Google Images through Insert > Image > Search the web, which opens up a similar vertical box on the right of the screen.

Currently, adding stickers or GIFs on the web version of Slides is a slightly tedious affair. It requires users to manually upload one from their computer or try another novel workaround. This newly added integration for stickers and GIFs certainly saves a bit of time, especially if you spend hours creating presentations or educational material for a large audience.

While many Workspace apps are frequently picking up new features, the feature additions on Google's presentations platform have been few and far between. However, if there's one feature that practically every Slides user is looking forward to, it's the wider rollout of Help Me Visualize. This is a branch of the extensive Duet AI for Google Workspace, unleashing AI-powered text-to-image capabilities at the user's fingertips akin to Dall-E or Midjourney.

However, these AI features are in the experimental phase right now and limited to a handful of testers, depending on their geography. So, it could be a while before everyone could take these powerful features for a spin. Nevertheless, there are other notable additions that have made their way to Slides over the past few months, such as the ability to show pointers/cursors of collaborators in real time, plus the inclusion of pen and eraser tools for use when in presentation mode.