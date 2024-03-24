Jeopardy is one of the longest-running game shows, consistently garnering a large viewership. Many classrooms have adapted the popular American quiz show's format. Its familiarity and sense of competition make it an effective tool in school environments. Reviewing chapters becomes a fun experience for students. You can make a custom version of Jeopardy in Google Slides. The service works on your Android phone, iPhone, laptop, desktop PC, or budget Chromebook. This guide shows you how to make a Jeopardy game in Google Slides.

What is Jeopardy? How do you play it?

Jeopardy is a television quiz show which features three contestants trying to win money. The game show host quizzes them on trivia related to science, math, geography, language, and pop culture.

The Jeopardy game consists of three rounds. The first two rounds comprise six categories with five clues each. When a player chooses a topic and dollar value, the host reads the clue, and the participants use their buzzers to respond with the correct question. In Final Jeopardy, only contestants with a positive dollar amount can participate. The player with the highest total amount wins the prize and gets to play the next game. The second and third-place contestants win $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.

How to make a Jeopardy game in Google Slides from scratch

You can make a custom Jeopardy game to prepare for a new subject, review for a test, and more in Google Slides. You'll start by dividing the process into manageable sections, like making the game board, clues, and question slides. Finally, you'll link the relevant slides to create a Jeopardy game.

Create the Jeopardy game board

You'll first make the game board with the categories and score. Create a table in Google Slides with the subjects in the top row and the scoring system in the remaining rows. In this example, to include five topics with five clues each, make a table with six rows and five columns.

Here's how to do it:

Select Insert from the toolbar. Select Table. Set the table dimensions. Enter the topics in the top row. Enter the scores in the remaining rows.

If the table doesn't appeal to you, use shapes to represent the topic and score. Select them by navigating to Insert > Shapes.

Make the answer/clue slide

In Jeopardy, the clue or answer comes first, followed by the question.

To add a new slide, click Slide and choose New slide. Alternatively, use the shortcut Ctrl + M. Add your answer by clicking Insert > Text box. Use the options from the toolbar to change the font style, size, and formatting.

You can add a home icon to return to the game board and a right arrow icon to navigate to the next slide. Use add-ons for a better selection. Here's how to include them in your presentation.

Click Extensions in the toolbar. Select Add-ons. Choose Get add-ons. Type Icons for Slides & Docs. Click Install. From the toolbar, select Extensions. Choose Icons for Slides & Docs and click Start. Type home in the search bar and press Enter. Choose a size and color. Click Insert. Repeat the same steps to insert the right arrow.

Create the question slide

Here's how to make the question slide:

Click Slide. Select New slide. Click Insert and choose Text box. Type your question. Add the home and right arrow icons at the top.

Connect each slide

The final step is to connect each slide using hyperlinks. Here's how to connect the points on the game board slide with the corresponding clues:

Navigate to the game board (the first slide). Select a table cell for one of the point categories. Click Insert from the toolbar. Scroll down and select Link. Alternatively, right-click the selected text and choose Link from the drop-down menu. Type the slide number and click the text below it. Click Apply. Repeat the same process for the remaining points, linking the scores for each category with the corresponding clue.

The remaining slides (clue and question) include the home and right-arrow icons at the top. Here's how to add links to them:

Click the home icon. Click Insert from the toolbar. Scroll down and select Link. Choose First Slide. Click the right arrow icon. Click Insert and select Link. Choose Next Slide.

After completing your question slide, copy it from the sidebar and paste it. Then, use it as a template for the remaining clues and questions. The template's home and right-arrow links are replicated, pointing toward the first and next slide, respectively. You don't need to repeat the hyperlinking process.

Copy a slide by selecting it and pressing Ctrl + C. Press Ctrl + V to paste (Cmd + C and Cmd + V on a Mac).

Make your Google Slides presentations stand out with these tips

Follow the instructions above to make a fun Jeopardy game in Google Slides. These guidelines can also help you organize a fun trivia night for family gatherings. Spice up your presentations by adding audio clips, voiceovers, and other sound effects. If your slideshow looks bland, use these beautiful templates and add a creative spin. Use them for your work, business, or school assignments.