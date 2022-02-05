Although some Microsoft Office die-hards will tell you otherwise, Google's suite of productivity apps is more than enough for most users. Whether you're a student pulling an all-nighter to finish that last-minute 25-page paper or keeping track of your finances with a meticulously-edited spreadsheet, one of Drive's many tools have you covered. Google Slides might not be as popular as Docs or Sheets, but it seems to be slowly catching up.

Slides has finally hit the one billion installs milestone on the Play Store, suggesting that, while slideshows might not be as popular as spreadsheets or documents, they're still pretty dang important. It's the last of the main "trilogy" of Drive apps to reach this mark, following Google Docs back in October 2020 and Google Sheets in July 2021.

Compared to other products from the company, Sheets hasn't had any significant changes or innovations released recently. Just a couple of weeks ago, Google killed its Wear OS-based remote for controlling slideshows, silently removing it from the Play Store altogether. Although likely underused, it was a neat addition for anyone routinely giving presentations in offices or classrooms. Google did grant the app a Material You redesign last year, ahead of the official launch of Android 12. It also renamed its "Present" button to "Slideshow," all to prevent users from getting confused over a similarly-labeled button in Meet.

The one billion installs club is slowly becoming more crowded than ever. In addition to its fellow productivity tools, Slides joins apps like Telegram, YouTube Music, and — yes — Microsoft PowerPoint, the latter of which beat it to the punch more than two years ago. If you've never tried out the app, grab it from the Play Store link below.

