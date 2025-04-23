Summary Google Slides has introduced new templates for 2025.

This is the second wave of new templates introduced, with the first wave debuting in 2024.

There is no extra cost to access these new templates, and they can be used starting April 22.

Microsoft productivity apps are going to be pretty much the go-to option for most when it comes to getting projects done. But if you're not keen on spending money on the brand's products and services, which can get quite expensive, there are now plenty of great alternatives to choose from.