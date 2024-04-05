Google Slides has features like a digital pen, speaker notes, and autoplay that help you create impressive presentations. It works flawlessly on any device, including Android phones, iPhones, laptops, Macs, PCs, and affordable Chromebooks. One feature that's often overlooked is the drawing option. If you like to sketch, add a unique twist to your slides. It's a fun way to create a visually pleasing presentation. This tutorial shows you how to draw on Google Slides and spruce up your presentations.

When should you use the drawing feature in Google Slides?

There are no rules for drawing on Google Slides if it's an informal presentation for friends or classmates. But exercise restraint if you're making a slideshow for the office or school. You can add annotations, diagrams, and handwritten notes for workplace presentations.

How to draw on Google Slides using the Scribble tool

Google Slides has several shapes and lines in the Insert menu, but that might not be enough for the image you want to create. You can use the Scribble tool to make freehand drawings.

The Scribble feature is unavailable on the mobile app. You can only access basic shapes and lines. Your only option is to create the presentation on the desktop version of Google Slides.

Here's how to draw on Google Slides with the Scribble option:

Open Google Slides and log in to your account. Choose a new slide. Click Insert from the toolbar. Choose Line. Select Scribble from the drop-down menu. You'll see a plus sign as your cursor. Hold the left mouse button until you finish drawing.

The drawing is selected after you let go of the left mouse button. The toolbar displays customization options, allowing you to modify the line color and weight. You can also change the start and end points.

Go to Format > Format options to change the size and position. You can also add drop shadows and reflections to your drawings. Google Slides doesn't offer a fill option. However, you can fill shapes with color.

How to insert Google Drawings in Slides

Google Drawings is a simple drawing tool for creating illustrations. It gives you a checkered drawing board to doodle on. You can import the final image to other apps like Google Slides after you finish drawing.

Here's how to make a drawing:

Open Google Drive and click New in the upper-left corner of the screen. Select More from the drop-down menu and choose Google Drawings. Click Insert and select Shape. Choose any shape you want. Other options include Table, Chart, Diagram, and Word Art. You can add your drawing by navigating to Insert > Line > Scribble. After you complete your drawing, click File and choose Share. Click Publish to the web. Select your image size and click Publish. Click OK. Copy the link.

Here's how to use the drawing in Google Slides:

Open Google Slides. Click Insert. Choose Image and select By URL. Paste the link and click Insert Image.

Google Drawing is only available on the web. It doesn't have Android or iOS app versions.

How to draw on Google Slides with the Annotate extension

You can use the Annotate Chrome extension to draw on Google Slides. Here's how to add and pin the extension:

Open Google Chrome and visit the Chrome Web Store. Type Annotate in the search bar. Select Find Annotate: Web Annotations with Screen Sharing. Click the Add to Chrome button. Click Add extension. After installation is complete, pin the extension so that it's easily accessible. Click the puzzle piece button at the top of the screen. Click Pin next to the extension name.

Here's how to use the Annotate extension:

Go to your Google Slides tab and click the Annotate extension in the upper-right corner. Register for a free Annotate account and click Show annotation toolbar in Google Slides. Click the Pen button and choose a color. Press and hold the left mouse button until you finish drawing. The drawing remains on the original slide even if you go to a new one. Save your drawing. Go to the Annotate toolbar and click the save icon (shown as a floppy disk). Click Save.

Your annotations appear in your Annotate account under Web Annotations. Don't be alarmed when your drawing disappears if you navigate away from your slide and return. Click Load previous annotations to view your drawings. Although you can't see it in the left sidebar, the drawing appears when you present your slideshow.

Add some quirkiness to make your Google Slides presentations stand out

The tips in the guide should help you include your drawings in your Google Slides presentations and make them unique. Add more flair to your slideshows by adding sound effects, voiceovers, and other audio clips. If you're short on time yet want to impress your audience, try these beautiful Google Slides templates to create professional-looking slideshows in a jiffy.