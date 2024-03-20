Google Slides is Google's version of Microsoft Office. It gives you tools to create effective presentations and collaborate with others in minutes. Google Slides works across a variety of devices, including contemporary Android tablets, and it's free. Sometimes, the creative process can go awry, and a redundant text box could ruin your thought process. This guide explains how to remove a text box in Google Slides.

Delete a Google Slides text box

Deleting a text box in Google Slides is straightforward. However, the process differs slightly depending on the device you use. Below are the steps for deleting a text box on the web and the Android app.

Delete a Google Slides text box on the web

On your web browser, go to Google.com and follow the steps below.

Click Go to Slides. Go to the upper-left corner and choose Blank presentation. Choose a slide with a text box in it. Right-click the text box you want to delete. Choose Delete from the menu that appears. The slide is now gone. Left-click the Undo button at the top of the screen to revert your changes.

Alternatively, when you open Google Slides:

Right-click the slide that you want to delete. Choose Edit from the menu in the upper-left corner. Select Delete from the menu that appears.

Delete a Google Slides text box using the mobile app for Android or iOS

We've used an Android for this part of the tutorial, but iPhone users should be able to follow along easily.

Google Slides is also available on the App Store and Google Play Store, so you can create or edit your presentation from your phone or tablet Deleting a text box in Google Slides in the mobile app is a bit different, though just as simple.

Open the Google Slides app and open your presentation. Close Tap the slide and tap Edit slide. Close Tap the desired text box. A menu appears at the top. Tap Delete to remove the text box from your slide.

Alternatively:

Tap and hold the text box. Close Tap the trash bin in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Regardless of the option you use, the text box disappears.

Related The best Google Slides templates for work, school, and home Slide into success with one of these beautiful templates for business, personal, and school use

Everyone loves a presentation with less text and more pictures

Adding text to your Google Slides is a great way to make your presentation more informative. Adding too much can distract from its purpose. Removing a text box takes no more than a click. You can also improve your presentation with Google Slides templates and themes.