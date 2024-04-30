Google Slides offers tools to create an engaging presentation, but don't go overboard and draft a long pitch with dozens of slides. Incorporating the required elements while removing the unnecessary ones is essential to delivering a high-quality presentation. Eliminate unwanted slides and streamline your narrative in no time. Whether you use Google Slides on the web, iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, here's how to remove clutter from your presentation.

Delete a slide in Google Slides on the web

Most Google Slides users prefer the web version to create and manage their presentations. Use the steps below to delete a slide on Google Slides.

Open Google Slides on the web, sign in with your account, and open a presentation. Select the slide you want to remove. Right-click it and click Delete from the context menu.

Google Slides doesn't ask for confirmation. It removes the slide from the presentation immediately. The context menu also offers other useful options, such as duplicate slides, skip slides, themes, backgrounds, and more. The trick works on Windows, Mac, and Chromebooks.

Remove multiple slides in Google Slides on the web

Do you want to remove several slides at once in Google Slides? You don't need to repeat the above steps, which can be time-consuming. You have several options to delete multiple slides in Google Slides.

Launch Google Slides and open the presentation you want to trim. Keep pressing Ctrl and select the slides you want to remove. Right-click any selected slide and select Delete from the context menu.

You can also use the trick below to select multiple slides with a single click.

Open a presentation in Google Slides. If you have dozens of slides, switch to the Grid view in the lower-left corner. Hold the Shift key and select the first and end slides of the range. Check all the selected slides. Right-click it and select Delete.

If you don't want to use a context menu, click the Delete or Backspace key on the keyboard to erase slides.

Remove a slide in Google Slides on Android

Google Slides offers robust mobile and tablet apps, which can be handy for making last-minute tweaks to your presentation. Let's start with Android and remove slides from your presentation.

Launch Google Slides on Android and open a presentation. Tap a slide and select Edit slide. Find all your slides preview at the bottom. Long tap a slide. Close Tap the three-dot menu at the top and select Delete. Close

You can also select multiple slides from the bottom preview and delete them at once.

Remove a slide in Google Slides on an iPhone or iPad

If you use Google Slides on an iPhone or iPad, go through the steps below to remove unnecessary slides. We use an iPad as an example.

Open Google Slides on your iPad and select a presentation. Slides open the first presentation page. Double-tap to open the preview in the sidebar. Long tap a presentation and tap the bin icon in the upper-right corner.

To delete several slides at once, long tap a slide, select several other slides, and tap Delete. You'll find the Undo button in the same top menu.

Recover deleted slides on Google Slides

When you deal with dozens of slides in a presentation, you may accidentally delete a slide. Use the Edit > Undo button or press the Ctrl + Z keys on Windows or Cmd + Z on Mac to recover your deleted slides. You must rectify your error before closing the presentation. You can't close and reopen your presentation and use the Undo function to recover deleted slides.

Google Slides for mobile users can find the Undo button at the top. Check the screenshot below for reference.

Close

Keep it short and crisp

Apart from removing slides, you can add a live timer to pace your presentation better. Since Google Slides doesn't offer a way to add a timer, check out our guide to learn third-party hacks to add a timer. If you use an eligible Google Workspace or Google One AI Premium plan, explore Gemini integration in Google Slides and create and insert accompanying images into your slides in seconds.